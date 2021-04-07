E-commerce giant to set up fulfilment centre in Haryana’s Manesar, to be one of its largest centres in Asia

The Haryana government accorded approval to allot 140-acre land to online shopping platform, Flipkart, for setting up what will be one of its largest centres in Asia at Patli Hajipur in Manesar spread across three million square feet covered area.

The approval was granted in a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB), held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who holds the industry department portfolio, was also present.

An official spokesperson said that the HEPB granted approval in view of the increasing demand of warehousing from e-commerce companies.

According to the state government, the land allotted at ₹3.22 crore per acre to Instakart Services Private Limited, a Flipkart Group company, will give impetus to further investments in the region and boost market access opportunities.

“Representatives of Flipkart Group said that Instakart is planning to set up a series of fulfilment centres and associated logistics infrastructure across India to enable its market growth,” the spokesperson said.

“To achieve this goal, the company aims to provide best services to customers and is thus planning to construct regional distribution centres (RDC) across country to strengthen its network,” the official added.

The company is planning to build a logistics campus in the NCR, in proximity to Gurugram. They are planning to build a campus spread over 140-acre to cater to the demand in North India.

“This centre will essentially cater to parcel goods, white goods and furniture,” the spokesperson said.

The land has been allotted with the condition that the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will not provide either external or internal infrastructure for the site and creating it will be the responsibility of the allottee. “Only the infrastructure development charges will be levied,” an official said.

The allotment was earlier approved by the executive empowered committee in October last year at ₹3.09 crore per acre bare shell cost.

While Flipkart had deposited about ₹22 crore as earnest money, the allotment process was put on hold after the deputy CM had intervened to seek clarifications on the allotment price of ₹3.09 crore per acre.

Subsequently, the HEPB had asked the HSIIDC to put a few more warehousing sites for e-auction to explore the market. In January, the HSIIDC had put up four warehousing sites of comparatively smaller sizes for auction, but there was zero response.