Fake colonel, wife among 5 chargesheeted for duping Jammu youths

Economic offences wing of the Crime Branch on Thursday chargesheeted five impersonators who duped an unemployed youths of ₹67 lakh after promising them jobs in Indian Army and Military Engineering Services (MES), said officials.

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Mohinder Kumar of Shama Chak in Jhiri of Jammu. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 170, 171 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The chargesheet was produced in the court of law for judicial determination against the five accused after allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy involving peculiar modus operandi were established against them,” an official spokesperson said.

They were identified as Kulbinder Singh alias Vicky, his wife Bindiya Bahu, Sunil Singh alias Ricky, residents of village Deharan in Bhalwal tehsil of Jammu, Vishal Bhagat of Lale-da-Bagh in Lower Barnai and Prem Paul son of Gharu Ram of Haria Chak in Kathua district.

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Mohinder Kumar of Shama Chak in Jhiri of Jammu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The complainants had alleged that the accused Kulbinder Singh, who was dismissed from Indian Army, lured youth of Jammu by impersonating himself as army colonel and collected huge amount for getting them recruited in the Army. He allegedly issued fake appointment orders in favour of the innocent youth after taking huge amount of money from them and finally cheated them,” said the spokesperson.

In accordance with the procedure in vogue a preliminary verification was initiated with the prior approval of crime headquarters J&K to conduct probe into the matter. The allegations were prima-facie established and a formal case was registered for in-depth investigation. “Relevant record was seized including ₹50,000, statement of witnesses, scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered and the offences were proved against the prime accused Kulbinder Singh and others,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON