Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED arrests another accused in 2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case
chandigarh news

ED arrests another accused in 2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case

The enforcement directorate (ED) has arrested another accused, Suresh Seth of Phagwara, in the ₹24-crore Bank of Baroda loan fraud case registered in 2015 in Chandigarh
In the 24-crore Bank of Baroda loan fraud case registered in 2015 in Chandigarh, the enforcement directorate (ED) has arrested another accused. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar

The enforcement directorate (ED) has arrested another accused, Suresh Seth of Phagwara, in the 24-crore Bank of Baroda loan fraud case registered in 2015 in Chandigarh.

He was produced before the special PMLA court in Mohali. The special PMLA judge, Karunesh Sharma remanded Suresh Seth, younger brother of prime accused Vikram Seth, to 14-day judicial custody till March 7.

The court order reads, “The accused has been produced on Tuesday in the court by Jagwinder Pal Singh, assistant director, in pursuance of non-bailable warrants of arrest and an application for sending the accused to judicial custody has been filed. He should be again produced through video conferencing on March 7.”

ED officials said the accused was among 14 people who were charge-sheeted for not appearing before the court on bailable warrants. Subsequently, non-bailable warrants were issued, and then the accused were arrested following a tip-off.

On September 23, the ED had filed a charge-sheet against 14 people, including prime accused Vikram Seth and seven members of his family, at a special PMLA court, Mohali. The ED had charged the 14 accused under money laundering charges. The ED charge-sheet says the accused invested the loan amount to purchase new properties and repay their previous loans.

RELATED STORIES

On July 26, 2021, the ED had arrested Vikram from Phagwara and he is currently in judicial custody. The ED had taken over the probe after the CBI registered an FIR against Vikram and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its zonal office in Jalandhar.

The ED said the CBI investigations revealed that Seth, in connivance with other accused and officials of the Bank of Baroda, fraudulently got sanctioned 19 loans totalling 24 crore and the money was routed through various accounts of associated firms. In May 2020, the ED had attached 42 immovable and seven movable properties worth 18.5 crore belonging to the Seth family in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The attached assets consisted of 20 residential plots, six industrial plots, one house, three tracts of agricultural land, two brick kilns and 10 commercial plots located in Phagwara and Banga of Punjab, and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. The seven movable assets attached included three luxury vehicles worth 33 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gagandeep Jassowal

A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP