chandigarh news

ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam

ED sources said during the probe, several illegal properties of the firms involved in the scam were found to be registered in the name of accused Rajiv Rattan Dhingra
By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST

JALANDHAR The enforcement directorate (ED) teams from its zonal office, Jalandhar, arrested Rajiv Rattan Dhingra, one of the key accused in the alleged multi-crore Nature Heights Infra scam spread across Punjab, on Wednesday late evening from Abohar. The ED produced the accused before a Mohali court and was sent to judicial custody at Patiala jail. Dhingra’s is the first arrest in the case while ED is also making efforts to arrest the main accused Neeraj Thatai alias Neeraj Arora, his wife Doll Thatai, and another director of company Amit Kukkar, who were allegedly backed by a powerful politician.

The special PMLA court judge, Harinder Kaur Sidhu, on February 1 had issued non-bailable warrants against Dhingra and others on the basis of the charge-sheet filed by the ED in the October 2020 against 20 individuals and firms. The ED sources said during the probe, several illegal properties of the firms involved in the scam were found to be registered in the name of Dhingra.

In June 2020, the ED has attached properties worth 24 crore belonging to a real estate firm for allegedly duping hundreds of investors of crores of rupees in various parts of Punjab. The firm, Nature Heights Infra Ltd, was being run by Abohar-based Thatai couple and another director of company Amit Kukkar. Neeraj and Kukkar figure as accused in 31 FIRs filed by the investors in various police stations of the state and were declared proclaimed offenders in 2017.

In June 2019, ED had attached properties worth of 22.24 crore of Nature Heights, which was confirmed by the adjudicating authority in New Delhi. MG Gold Realtors Private Ltd, a sister concern of Nature Heights, was also involved in the fraud. The ED had started probing the case in 2017. During the course of the probe, it received 491 more complaints from investors and 497 complaints from various consumer courts of the state. Investigations revealed that Neeraj, in a pre-determined way, tried to launder investors’ money for personal benefits, ED officials said.

ED investigations so far have revealed that the firm’s promoters had duped investors to the tune of 50 crore on the pretext of allotting properties at different locations in Punjab. So far, firm’s properties worth 46.5 crore have been attached. “Investigations are on to trace the remaining amount of proceeds of crime which may lead to attachment of more properties of Nature Heights Infra Ltd,” ED officials said. An investor said the company had circulated brochures inviting investments in colonies to be developed in Chandigarh, Talwara, Anandpur Sahib, Gobindgarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Ferozepur and other locations in Punjab.

The company allegedly collected crores of rupees from customers before shutting down all branch offices across the state and the promoters vanished in thin air. Investors neither got possession of properties nor their money was returned, officials said. “The firm used to offer cheaper plots at prime locations. Later, it surfaced that most of the colonies awaited approvals from the departments concerned. The company neither allotted plots nor returned the money. Even, the cheques issued by the company were dishonored,” said another investor.

chandigarh news

Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
AMRITSAR Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said that crackdown on the people dissenting amid the farmers’ stir is worrisome and dangerous
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandiigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST
  • The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
chandigarh news

chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:34 AM IST
STRAP: Ruling BJP-JJP combine is grappling with internal conflicts The budget session of Haryana assembly, beginning Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with Congress, the principal Opposition party in the House announcing to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, faculty members from across Punjab and Chandigarh protesting at Panjab University on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Teachers of Panjab University were on mass casual leave and even boycotted the conduct of examinations to press for pay scales as per the 7th pay commission
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The FIR details that a meeting regarding the deal of the 338 square yards house was held at his office and he helped manage documents for it
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
chandigarh news

Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Had stood 5th among 111 cities in 2018; now is ranked 29th among 49 cities with million+ population and 45th overall
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose.
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Shimla ranks first in ease of living index

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Shimla scored an aggregate 60.9 points in four broad verticals among 62 cities with a population under a million
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh joins Congress MLAs protesting their suspension outside Himachal assembly, urges govt to soften stand on matter
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
