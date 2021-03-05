ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam
JALANDHAR The enforcement directorate (ED) teams from its zonal office, Jalandhar, arrested Rajiv Rattan Dhingra, one of the key accused in the alleged multi-crore Nature Heights Infra scam spread across Punjab, on Wednesday late evening from Abohar. The ED produced the accused before a Mohali court and was sent to judicial custody at Patiala jail. Dhingra’s is the first arrest in the case while ED is also making efforts to arrest the main accused Neeraj Thatai alias Neeraj Arora, his wife Doll Thatai, and another director of company Amit Kukkar, who were allegedly backed by a powerful politician.
The special PMLA court judge, Harinder Kaur Sidhu, on February 1 had issued non-bailable warrants against Dhingra and others on the basis of the charge-sheet filed by the ED in the October 2020 against 20 individuals and firms. The ED sources said during the probe, several illegal properties of the firms involved in the scam were found to be registered in the name of Dhingra.
In June 2020, the ED has attached properties worth ₹24 crore belonging to a real estate firm for allegedly duping hundreds of investors of crores of rupees in various parts of Punjab. The firm, Nature Heights Infra Ltd, was being run by Abohar-based Thatai couple and another director of company Amit Kukkar. Neeraj and Kukkar figure as accused in 31 FIRs filed by the investors in various police stations of the state and were declared proclaimed offenders in 2017.
In June 2019, ED had attached properties worth of ₹22.24 crore of Nature Heights, which was confirmed by the adjudicating authority in New Delhi. MG Gold Realtors Private Ltd, a sister concern of Nature Heights, was also involved in the fraud. The ED had started probing the case in 2017. During the course of the probe, it received 491 more complaints from investors and 497 complaints from various consumer courts of the state. Investigations revealed that Neeraj, in a pre-determined way, tried to launder investors’ money for personal benefits, ED officials said.
ED investigations so far have revealed that the firm’s promoters had duped investors to the tune of ₹50 crore on the pretext of allotting properties at different locations in Punjab. So far, firm’s properties worth ₹46.5 crore have been attached. “Investigations are on to trace the remaining amount of proceeds of crime which may lead to attachment of more properties of Nature Heights Infra Ltd,” ED officials said. An investor said the company had circulated brochures inviting investments in colonies to be developed in Chandigarh, Talwara, Anandpur Sahib, Gobindgarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Ferozepur and other locations in Punjab.
The company allegedly collected crores of rupees from customers before shutting down all branch offices across the state and the promoters vanished in thin air. Investors neither got possession of properties nor their money was returned, officials said. “The firm used to offer cheaper plots at prime locations. Later, it surfaced that most of the colonies awaited approvals from the departments concerned. The company neither allotted plots nor returned the money. Even, the cheques issued by the company were dishonored,” said another investor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
- The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shimla ranks first in ease of living index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox