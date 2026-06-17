...
...
Next Story

ED raids 11 places in Haryana, Delhi, Goa in 155 crore money laundering case

The investigation revealed that the FLCs were allegedly enhanced to ₹173.03 crore from the original value of ₹21.47 crore

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 04:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Zonal Office of the enforcement directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 premises across Karnal, Delhi and Goa. The premises are linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sourabh Dhingra, Bharat Bhushan Mittal, Raman Singhal and others in connection with an alleged 155.21 crore fraud involving the Oriental Bank of Commerce and its consortium banks, officials said.

Forged bills of entry, bills of lading and other import documents were allegedly used to siphon off funds. (HT File)
Forged bills of entry, bills of lading and other import documents were allegedly used to siphon off funds. (HT File)

The case stems from a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mahesh Timber Pvt. Ltd., its directors, and others on May 8, 2018, based on a complaint filed by the assistant general manager of the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The FIR was registered for offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fraudulent enhancement of foreign letters of credit (FLCs) through unauthorised SWIFT amendments without corresponding entries in Finacle, causing a wrongful loss of approximately 155.21 crore to the Oriental Bank of Commerce and its consortium banks.

The investigation revealed that the FLCs were allegedly enhanced to 173.03 crore from the original value of 21.47 crore. Forged bills of entry, bills of lading and other import documents were allegedly used to siphon off funds.

Singla was arrested by the ED on May 18, 2026, in connection with an enforcement case information report (ECIR) registered on September 5, 2019. According to the prosecution, M/s Mahesh Timber Pvt. Ltd. had set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore that availed credit facilities from Singapore-based banks backed by standby letters of credit issued by a consortium of banks in India.

 
enforcement directorate
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/ED raids 11 places in Haryana, Delhi, Goa in ₹155 crore money laundering case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON