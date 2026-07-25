ED raids 9 places across J&K, Punjab in narco-terror funding case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at nine locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir (near the Line of Control) in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation relating to narco-terror funding, involving cases registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Punjab Police, officials said on Friday.

The proceeds of crime (PoC) generated through heroin sales were used to fund terror activities, according to the statement. (HT File)

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The investigation revealed a well-organised and multi-layered narco-terror funding network operating between Punjab and J&K, involving Punjab-based handlers including Satnam Singh and Manjit Singh alias Maan, and Kupwara, Kashmir (near LoC) based operatives including Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed, said an official statement issued here by the Jammu sub zonal office of the ED.

“Heroin consignments were smuggled from Pakistan through Pakistan-based handlers linked with terrorist organisation, Hizbul Mujahideen, who coordinated with Kashmir-based accused including Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed for smuggling heroin through the Amrohi border and LoC adjoining areas into India. In one instance, 35 packets of heroin were retrieved, out of which five packets were distributed locally and 30 packets were concealed in a truck for transportation to Srinagar,” it stated.

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{{^usCountry}} “The consignment was delivered in Srinagar to Punjab-based carriers Sarabjeet Singh and Honey Basra, who were later intercepted at Banihal in September, 2023 with 30 packets weighing about 31 Kg heroin,” the ED said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The consignment was delivered in Srinagar to Punjab-based carriers Sarabjeet Singh and Honey Basra, who were later intercepted at Banihal in September, 2023 with 30 packets weighing about 31 Kg heroin,” the ED said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Punjab-side network, headed by Satnam Singh and Manjit Singh alias Maan, used forged documents, fake vehicle papers, concealed cavities, multiple vehicles and cash transactions to transport and distribute heroin, it stated further.

Multiple other instances were found relating to transportation of heroin from Srinagar to Punjab through an organised network headed by Satnam and Manjit, wherein carriers and transporters were deployed to collect heroin consignments, cumulatively more than 60kg, from Kashmir-side operatives and deliver the same in Punjab for further sale and distribution.

The proceeds of crime (PoC) generated through heroin sales were used to fund terror activities, according to the statement. The ED investigation revealed banking transactions that included high-value cash deposits into the accounts of Manjit and Sarabjeet.

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The searches conducted by ED, particularly in border and LoC-adjoining areas, against narco terror funding networks are significant, as they target the source-side logistics and local facilitators linked with the cross-border narcotics supply chain.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, bank account records were recovered and seized under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, the ED claimed. Also, several bank accounts cumulatively having an amount of approximately ₹49.9 lakh have been frozen, the ED said. Further investigation is under progress.