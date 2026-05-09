Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora’s house raided by ED in ₹150-crore exports fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided five locations, including the official residence of Punjab power and industries minister Sanjeev Arora in Chandigarh, on Saturday in connection with the ₹157.12-crore goods and services tax (GST) and export fraud. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided five locations, including the official residence of Punjab power and industries minister Sanjeev Arora in Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT file photo)

The crackdown spanned five locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh, including the corporate offices of Hampton Sky Realty Limited. Residential premises belonging to Arora’s close associates were also searched.

This marks the third time this year—and the second time in less than a month—that federal investigators have searched Sanjeev Arora’s properties.

Allegations of export fraud

According to ED sources, the investigation centres on a sophisticated ₹157.12-crore GST and export fraud involving fake invoices of non-existent firms in Delhi-NCR to generate artificial purchases of mobile phones; tax evasion with fraudulent claims of input tax credit and GST refunds on bogus exports; and money laundering through suspected “round-tripping” of funds where proceeds of crime were routed through Dubai-based shell entities and returned to India disguised as legitimate investments.

The ED has provisionally attached bank accounts, demat holdings, and immovable assets linked to M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited and entities associated with Sanjeev Arora—including Kavya Arora, Hemant Sood, and Chander Sekhar—in connection with the alleged foreign exchange violation. The attachment orders, issued on April 19 under FEMA and the Income Tax Act, mandate a 180-day freeze on these assets to safeguard revenue during an investigation into claims that ₹102.50 crore was routed through two UAE-based entities, M/s Fortbel Telecom FZCO and M/s Dragon Global FZCO.

Saturday’s raids come less than two days after the agency named Punjab Aam Aadmi Party president and cabinet minister Aman Arora in a separate money-laundering and land scam investigation.

The timing of these raids has sent ripples through the Punjab bureaucracy and the AAP leadership.

Both Sanjeev Arora and Aman Arora are influential figures with extensive business backgrounds and close ties to the AAP high command in Delhi.

On Thursday, the ED formally linked Aman Arora to a land scam probe involving real estate transactions in Mohali and Chandigarh. The search at his premises concluded just hours before the operation against Sanjeev Arora began on Saturday morning.

The raids occur against a backdrop of high-profile political shifts.

The ED recently searched premises linked to AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal, who subsequently defected to the BJP along with seven other MPs on April 24.

Politics of vendetta: AAP

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann termed the ED raids political vendetta designed to engineer defections. Reacting to the Saturday raids on X, Mann said: “This is the land of Bhagat Singh, who never bowed before the British. Punjab will never bow before (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s tactics. The end of this immoral alliance between the ED and BJP will begin from Punjab itself.”

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said: “As soon as the Bengal elections ended, Modi ji started conducting daily ED raids in Punjab... A raid was carried out at Ashok Mittal’s place, and the very next day he was brought into the BJP. This means the purpose of the ED raid wasn’t to uncover stolen money. It was solely to break Mittal and get him to join the BJP. Just a few days ago, a raid was also conducted at Sanjeev Arora’s place. When he didn’t join the BJP, another raid was carried out at his premises.”

Aman Arora echoed these sentiments, accusing the Centre of using “selective leaks and fabricated narratives” to intimidate the opposition ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

The ED, however, maintains that the actions are strictly based on financial evidence and the recovery of proceeds of crime.