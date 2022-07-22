ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leaders court arrest in Jammu

Several top leaders of Congress, including former ministers, legislators, corporators, DCC presidents, frontal heads, courted their arrest during a demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk here against ED summons to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi.

The JKPCC called it a “part of vendetta politics of Modi government”.

Senior leaders, comprising working president Raman Bhalla, former deputy CM Tara Chand, Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Vikar Rasool, Manohar Lal Sharma, TS Bajwa and other senior leaders, led the party workers during the march to ED office.

Carrying placards, they raised slogans in favour of Sonia Gandhi and against BJP government.

A heavy contingent of police, however, took them into preventive custody and shifted them in police buses to district police lines Jammu. The Congress leaders and workers said they will fight back the “politics of vendetta of BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi.”

Earlier while addressing the Congress workers, Bhalla said that by using the Central agencies, the NDA government was trying to demoralise the Congress to prevent emergence of a united opposition.

“Otherwise, there is no reason to issue summons to Sonia Gandhi without filing a case. The PCC working chief said the party would intensify the agitation and organise demonstrations against the ED,” he added.

He said the case of money laundering was “weird” as there was no money involved. He argued that the charges were “hollow, hollower than a pack of cards”.

“We will face them, we are not a bit scared or overawed or intimidated by such cheap tactics. The fake issue of AJL, Associated Journals, is an attempt by the BJP’s propaganda machinery to deviate, diverge and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious, vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in the country. This is truly a very weird case. Money laundering case on which summons is issued with no money involved in it,” he added.

