Edu makeover plan: Meritorious school in Ludhiana yet to make the cut

While the state government has been unveiling one school project after another under its Punjab Sikhya Kranti programme since April 7, the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana remains a forgotten chapter in Punjab’s education story. Despite being a home to some of the brightest young minds, the school continues to suffer from neglect, particularly in its hostel and washroom infrastructure. Washroom of students hostel at Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in poor condition. (HT Photo)

The boys’ hostel tells a tale of crumbling promises. With five blocks split between two buildings, one dating back to 1958 and the other constructed in 2014, only a single round of renovation has been carried out in over a decade. Many rooms have broken windowpanes and damaged mesh, leaving students exposed to discomfort and poor hygiene.

Class 12 students said the condition is worsening with each passing day. “The washrooms in both the old and new hostel buildings are in a terrible condition. Tiles are loose and shaky and a few rooms are just miserable,” said one of the students. Another student echoed the sentiment, expressing frustration over the state of basic facilities.

The situation of washrooms in the girls’ hostel is no different. “Water leaks from the ceiling when someone uses the washroom on the floor above. It’s unhygienic and disturbing,” said a girl student.

The Sikhya Kranti programme, which aims to overhaul nearly 12,000 government schools through over 25,000 projects worth ₹2,000 crore, is set to conclude on May 31. Each completed project includes a plaque honouring the chief minister and the education minister, but this Meritorious School in Ludhiana stands as a glaring omission from the celebration.

When asked, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that a private group had promised ₹2 crore for the school’s renovation. However, principal Satwant Kaur clarified, “No such funds have been received so far. The hostels urgently need attention, and we’ve now approached the deputy commissioner, requesting ₹2 crore to carry out essential repairs and renovations.”

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madaan said, “Under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the funds were initially expected from a company, but there was a delay. I have now approached another company for support and we are hopeful that the funds will be received soon.”

As Punjab celebrates its school makeovers, the Meritorious School in Ludhiana, built to support and shape the future of high-achieving students, waits patiently for its turn under the spotlight.