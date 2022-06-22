Efforts on to open Yogashala in every village of Haryana: Anil Vij

Haryana home and AYUSH minister Anil Vij said efforts are being made to open yogashalas in every village in the state and so far, 1,000 such facilities have been dedicated to the public.

Addressing the gathering at War Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantonment on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day on Tuesday, Vij said the Haryana government is constantly making efforts to promote Yoga.

The minister also performed yoga asanas among thousands of yoga practitioners during district-level celebrations.

“Yoga is necessary for the well-being of body and mind. In Haryana, Yoga Day has been celebrated at two prestigious places in Kurukshetra and Rakhigarhi (Hisar) where there is a very old civilization. Similarly, Yoga Day has been celebrated on a large scale at 75 iconic places in India,” he told the media.

Yoga day at Kharga Corps

Ambala Cantonment-based Indian Army’s Kharga Corps also celebrated the Yoga Day at Army Environmental Park on a grand scale.

The mega event was attended by officers, soldiers and their families with full enthusiasm and zeal. Yoga experts from Brahma Kumaris conducted the event as per guidelines laid by the Ministry of Ayush, the army said in a statement.

Similar celebrations were observed in Chandigarh, Patiala, Kapurthala and Meerut military stations.