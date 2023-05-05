Eight from Haryana government schools score over 99 percentile in JEE (Mains)

Eight Haryana government school students (all boys) have scored over 99 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) session 2, the result of which was declared by the national testing agency last week, said officials of the department of secondary education, Haryana. JEE (Mains) is a gateway to various engineering programmes such as Bachelor of Engineering/BTech at NITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, is also an eligibility test to sit in JEE (Advanced). Only those who will clear the advanced cut-off will be able to pursue engineering at IITs. Bhiwani Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School. (HT photo)

Ansaj Singh, director of the secondary education, said eight students enrolled in government schools in Haryana have scored between 99 and 99.96 percentile in the JEE (Mains) and 139 students (from all categories) studying in government schools apart from government’s Super-100 programme, have qualified the exam and they will now appear in the JEE (Advanced).

“Sohel of Bhiwani Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School is the topper among government school students and scored 99.96 percentile in the JEE (Mains) session 2. We are proud of our teachers and students for bringing a change and performing well in the prestigious exam,” he added.

Sohel and his parents could not be contacted for their comments as their mobile phones were switched off.

Bhiwani Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School principal Savita Ghanghas said Sohel had taken admission to the school in 2021 and he is a brilliant student. Besides him, 16 more students of the school will be appearing in the JEE (Advanced). “We have the best science faculty in Bhiwani and nearby areas. Students from private schools are in queues to get admission to our school. Sohel achieved this fate without taking coaching and he relied on our staff and focused on self study,” Ghanghas added.

Ram Mehar, who teaches social sciences at a private school in Jind, is a happy man after his son Rajat of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Jind, bagged 99 percentile.

“My son studied in a private school, where I taught till Class 10. Then, I shifted him to government school two years ago, where my friends are government teachers. He also took online coaching but his teachers played a big role in his success. I want to thank the government for opening Sanskriti schools and recruiting such qualified staff. It was difficult for me to enroll Rajat in a private coaching institute, which charge hefty fee,” he added.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the Haryana government school students have performed magnificently as 139 government school students and 89 students enrolled in government’s Super-100 programme have qualified JEE (Mains) and this shows the improvement of education standards in government schools.

“We hope that the majority of these kids will qualify the JEE (Advanced) too and make it to IITs. Now, students from poor and privileged families can dream of becoming engineers by cracking JEE (Advanced) while studying in Haryana government schools,” he added.