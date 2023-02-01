Eight mobile phones recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:52 PM IST

In the first case, police recovered four mobile phones of different brands from the possession of five inmates- Sunny Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Jassi and Sonu Kumar.

(HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as eight mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco were found from inmates at the central jail here during two separate inspections.

In the first case, police recovered four mobile phones of different brands from the possession of five prisoners- Sunny Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Jassi and Sonu Kumar.

A case under section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered against them at the Division no 7 police station.

In the second case, police found as many as four mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco in the bathrooms of different barracks. A case under sections 42, 45 and 52-A was registered at the Division no 7 police station against unidentified inmates.

