Eight mobile phones recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

As many as eight mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco were found from inmates at the central jail here during two separate inspections.

In the first case, police recovered four mobile phones of different brands from the possession of five prisoners- Sunny Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Jassi and Sonu Kumar.

A case under section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered against them at the Division no 7 police station.

In the second case, police found as many as four mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco in the bathrooms of different barracks. A case under sections 42, 45 and 52-A was registered at the Division no 7 police station against unidentified inmates.