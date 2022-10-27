Eight years of BJP rule in Haryana: Weeding out corruption our top priority, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the BJP-led state government has laid special emphasis on uprooting corruption, caste-centric functioning and crime during its eight-year rule.

The chief minister, who briefed the media on the completion of eight years of rule, said they have focused on improving the education and health sectors besides taking care of citizens’ security, dignity and self-reliance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects on October 27 at Faridabad. “The home minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of four projects costing about ₹6,629 crore. These are laying the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing ₹5,618 crores, the inauguration of a rail coach refurbishment factory in Sonepat, the country’s first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak and Haryana Police Residence Complex at Bhondsi,” he said.

‘All welfare schemes linked to family ID’

The CM said in the last eight years, dozens of radical changes have been brought in Haryana but the introduction of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or Family ID is at the top of the achievements of his government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Through this, one-of-its-kind umbrella scheme benefits of welfare schemes, programmes and services being run by the state government are being given on a single platform. All welfare schemes are being linked to the PPP,” he said.

Khattar said automatic disbursal of pension benefits is being ensured through PPP. Besides, the work of making yellow ration cards is also being done through PPP.

He said hundreds of schemes providing assistance to the citizens from the government treasury have been linked to direct benefit transfer (DBT). Through DBT mechanism, the government was able to identify 36.75 lakh ineligible beneficiaries in the last eight years. This has resulted in a saving of ₹6,700 crore, Khattar said.

More than 500 services, schemes on web portal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said focusing on maximum governance and minimum government, 572 services and schemes have been made available online on the Antyodaya Saral Portal.

He said the old age pension which was ₹1,000 per month in October 2014 when he took over the reins of the state has been increased to ₹2,500 per month and would soon be increased to ₹3,000.