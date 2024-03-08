 ‘Ek Sham Sahir Ke Naam’: Ludhiana to celebrate Ludhianvi’s birth anniversary today - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Ek Sham Sahir Ke Naam’: Ludhiana to celebrate Ludhianvi’s birth anniversary today

‘Ek Sham Sahir Ke Naam’: Ludhiana to celebrate Ludhianvi’s birth anniversary today

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust will celebrate the 103rd birth anniversary of city’s acclaimed poet, Sahir Ludhianvi, on Saturday with a musical evening under the theme, “Ek Sham Sahir Ke Naam.”

Members of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust addressing media in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT Photo)
General secretary of the trust Bipin Gupta and organising committee chairman Sunil Gupta, shared about the “Noor-e-Sahir” awards, which is presented every year, since 2019, to personalities who have made contributions in the field of art and culture.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This year, the award will be given to the legendary singer Mukesh Chand Mathur (posthumously). It will be received by his son Nitin Mukesh.He will also present a session called “Shatayu Sangeet Sandhya Amar Gayak Mukesh Ji by Nitin Mukesh.”

The past recipients of the award were actors including, Waheeda Rehman, Dharmendra and Amjad Ali Khan.

