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El Jadida: Kochhar, Kartik in the hunt as Thai duo lead AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic

Kochhar, who has twice finished runner-up on the Asian Tour and already boasts two top-five finishes this season, is tied for fifth place at 5-under-par after rounds of 66 and 73, He is joined in fifth by Indian teenager Kartik Singh

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 03:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, El Jadida
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Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar stayed firmly in contention for a maiden Asian Tour title after battling difficult windy conditions to card a second-round 1-over 73 at the US$500,000 ( 4.75 crore) AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic on Saturday.

Chandigarh based golfer Karandeep Kochhar performing at the IGPL Bharath Classic on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh based golfer Karandeep Kochhar performing at the IGPL Bharath Classic on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kochhar, who has twice finished runner-up on the Asian Tour and already boasts two top-five finishes this season, is tied for fifth place at 5-under-par after rounds of 66 and 73. He is joined in fifth by Indian teenager Kartik Singh, who followed his opening 70 with a steady 69 to remain in the title race heading into the weekend.

The leaderboard is jointly headed by Thailand’s Settee Prakongvech and Runchanapong Youprayong at 9-under, four shots clear of Kochhar and the chasing pack. Settee produced a bogey-free 65 despite strong winds, while overnight leader Runchanapong added a 70 to maintain his share of the lead.

Kochhar endured a frustrating finish with a three-putt bogey but remained positive about his overall performance. “I still think I played really well. The putting has actually been very good because I’ve worked on it a lot,” he said.

 
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