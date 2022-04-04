Elante Mall to take legal recourse against FIR over lease dispute
A day after an FIR was registered against Elante Mall officials for their dispute over a lease with Puneet Gupta, officials in a statement on Sunday said they will take legal action against the complainant..
Claiming that the sections levied under the said FIR do not call for any punitive action, officials said in an official statement, ”Puneet Gupta, the owner of M/s Ayaan Foods, has filed the FIR with vested interests and an intent to cause harassment. Gupta himself is a defaulter and owes Elante a sum of more than ₹78 lakh toward unpaid dues.”
“This is gross negligence and reeks of a conspiracy against Elante, compelling us to initiate legal action in this case to safeguard our interest. It is also very unfortunate that the investigating authorities are disallowing level-playing. We urge the investigating authorities to take cognizance of the misdemeanour and take appropriate action,” a spokesperson for Elante said.
The spokesperson further said the CSJ Infrastructure Private Limited is the legal owner of the foodcourt premise and has leased the premises to the lessee as per the terms of the contract that expired on 31st March 2022.
Elaborating, the spokesperson said, “CSJ Infrastructure issued a notice of ‘non-renewal’ dated February 1, to the lessee as per relevant terms of the existing contract. M/s Ayaan Foods had further sub-leased the area to certain other F&B retailers. However, the sub-lease tenure cannot be extended beyond the expiry of the master lease tenure.”
“Despite expiry of lease deed on March 31, the Lessee continues to allow the Sub Lessees to operate out of the sublet area within the food court. On expiry of the Lease Deed, all the rights of the Lessee come to an end and any third person/entity deriving his/its rights through the Lessee also come to an end on 31st March, 2022,” the spokesperson added.
Officials added that the lessee had filed an injunction suit against CSJ infrastructure Private Limited on March 16, which was under sub judice. “All these actions initiated by Puneet Gupta are with the sole intention to harass Elante Mall and its employees and retain the premises without any legal agreement or the express authority for as long as possible,” the officials said.
Police, meanwhile, have arrested the four accused in the case including Abhishek Sharma, Nitin, Nitin Chaturvedi and Venkat, all management officials in the mall. The four were later released on bail.
Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
The army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.
Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said. In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint by a resident of Mohali, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia. The AAP is in power in Punjab as well. The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
