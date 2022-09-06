Elderly couple dies in suicide pact in Bathinda

An elderly couple died in an alleged suicide pact in Bathinda last night, police said on Tuesday.

The cops identified the deceased as a 61-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife, who had shifted to a rented accommodation in the city’s Parasram Nagar from Mumbai about three months ago.

Canal station house officer Sandeep Singh said after consuming some poisonous substance, the man had called up a relative to narrate the incident.

“By the time extended family members and relatives in Bathinda reached, the couple had died. As per their relatives’ statements, the childless couple was under emotional distress,” the SHO said.

Both were cremated later in the day.