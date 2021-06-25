Elderly couple found murdered in Jagraon village

An 85-year-old man and his wife aged 81 were found murdered at Lakha village in Jagraon sub-division of Ludhiana district, sending shockwaves among residents of the area.

Police suspect old enmity behind the murders as they found no signs of robbery in the house. The assailants had even disfigured the faces of the victims, Hari Chand and Shanti.

While the woman’s body was found lying on the bed on Tuesday, while that of her husband was recovered on Wednesday from a room where the family had stocked fodder for cattle.

The couple has four children. While their younger son, Kuldeep Kumar, lives in Finland, elder son Pawan Kumar and daughter Anita Sharma live in Moga. Their second daughter Praveen Rani, who is estranged from her husband, lived with the couple. At the time of the incident, she had gone to the house of her sister in Moga to get her Covid-19 vaccination dose.

Ludhiana senior superintendent of police (rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said the police initially received information that a woman’s body was found in the house and her husband was missing. On search, his body was also found.

The couple’s son Pawan Kumar said, “I informed the police after some neighbours informed me about murder of my mother on Tuesday.”

Hathur station house officer (SHO) Arshpreet Kaur said a case under section 302 (murder) was registered against unidentified persons. “We are waiting for the autopsy report. We have rounded up some people in connection with the case. We will crack the case soon,” she added.