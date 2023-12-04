Elderly man killed in his house in Kapurthala village; 5 held

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Dec 04, 2023 07:20 AM IST

A total of five people, all from the same village, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the elderly man, a senior officer said

A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village of Kapurthala, police said on Sunday.

A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village (iStock)

A total of five people have been arrested in connection with the killing, a senior officer said. Balwant Singh, who lived alone in his house, was killed on November 30 by some people who had entered the house with an aim of robbing it, they said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said all five accused were drug addicts and belong to the same village.

