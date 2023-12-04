Elderly man killed in his house in Kapurthala village; 5 held

A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village of Kapurthala, police said on Sunday.

A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of five people have been arrested in connection with the killing, a senior officer said. Balwant Singh, who lived alone in his house, was killed on November 30 by some people who had entered the house with an aim of robbing it, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said all five accused were drug addicts and belong to the same village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON