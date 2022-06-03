Elderly man mowed down by speeding truck in Ludhiana

A 70-year-old man who was out for a morning walk was mowed down by a speeding Verka truck on Kakowal Road on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Gagandeep Colony on Kakowal Road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the complaint of his son, Munish Puri, an FIR has been lodged against the truck driver, Munshi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Munish told police that he was walking behind his father at around 5.30 am and as Ramesh approached the main Kakowal Road, the speeding truck came from behind and ran him over. He said that the driver tried to escape, but the truck ran off the road and got stuck, following which the driver left the vehicle behind and fled the scene. Munish said that his father died on the spot. The victim’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered under Sections 304- A and 279 of the IPC and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}