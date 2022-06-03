Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Elderly man mowed down by speeding truck in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Elderly man mowed down by speeding truck in Ludhiana

A 70-year-old man who was out for a morning walk was mowed down by a speeding Verka truck on Kakowal Road in Ludhiana on Thursday morning
The truck that was involved in the mishap on Kakowal Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 70-year-old man who was out for a morning walk was mowed down by a speeding Verka truck on Kakowal Road on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Gagandeep Colony on Kakowal Road.

Based on the complaint of his son, Munish Puri, an FIR has been lodged against the truck driver, Munshi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Munish told police that he was walking behind his father at around 5.30 am and as Ramesh approached the main Kakowal Road, the speeding truck came from behind and ran him over. He said that the driver tried to escape, but the truck ran off the road and got stuck, following which the driver left the vehicle behind and fled the scene. Munish said that his father died on the spot. The victim’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered under Sections 304- A and 279 of the IPC and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP