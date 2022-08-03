Elderly will soon receive pension at their doorstep; Chief minister Mann

: Elderly people will no longer have to go to the bank for their old age pension as they will soon receive it at their doorstep, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said, as he visited his village, Satauj, along with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur for the first time after their marriage last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple also paid obeisance at the village Gurdwara and met locals .

After taking blessing of the elders of his village, he said that the elderly people will no longer have to go to the bank for old age pension and that the bank employees will come to the villages and give pension to them.

He also appealed people to avoid spending a large amount of money on wedding ceremonies.

“People are spending ₹ 50 to 70 lakh on marriages by taking loans and later start worrying when they fail to repay the loan amount. We should organise simple wedding functions,” Mann said.

He also promised residents of his village to widen all the village roads up to 18 ft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are experimenting many development projects in Punjab and we will start these experiments from Satauj village,” said Mann.