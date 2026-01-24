Eminent playwright Jatinder Singh Brar passes away at 81

Noted Punjabi playwright and founder of Punjab Naatshala Jatinder Singh Brar passed away on Saturday following prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy of lifelong service to theatre and art. He was 81. Jatinder Singh Brar was a recipient of the Punjab Gaurav award and countless other honours. (HT)

According to his family, Brar was under treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar and breathed his last on Saturday morning.

A Punjab Gaurav awardee and a recipient of countless other honours, Brar was born into a rural background, to a father of strong principles and a strict temperament.

Initially knowing nothing about the fundamentals of drama, he staged his first play, “Dormitory”, while still in school in 1965. After completing his schooling, he studied mechanical engineering and wandered in the search of employment. In 1968, he found a job in Batala, Gurdaspur, where he wrote the play “Iron Furnace”, highlighting the miserable conditions of workers there.

He later quit his job and, while continuing his struggle, began working as a combine operator. Before this, he had been associated with renowned theatre personality Bhai Gurcharan Singh. In 1998, he set aside 2,250 square yards in Amritsar for Punjab Naatshala theatre, which has ever since been hosting plays every weekend, becoming a vibrant hub of cultural activity in the region.

Brar’s notable plays include Kudesan, Pasnach, Faslay, Mirch-Masala, Vin Di Dhee, Mirza Sahiba, Agni Pariksha, Vin Bulaye Mehman, File Chal Di Rahi, Toiya, Sabz Bagh, Armaan, Ehsaas, Pehchaan, Ravan Naal Chaat and Saka Jallianwala Bagh.

“His immense contribution to Punjabi drama and the Punjabi theatre tradition, along with his warm and humble personality, will always be remembered. Undoubtedly, his eternal departure has caused a very great loss to both Punjabi drama and theatre,” said Satnam Singh Manak, an activist working for promotion of Punjabi culture and India-Pakistan peace.