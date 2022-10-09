Employee electrocuted, 3 PSPCL staffers booked for negligence

The Salem Tabri police booked three staffers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for causing death due to negligence after a contractual employee died of electrocution. The accused had asked the victim to repair the power supply line but did not snap the electric supply.

The victim has been identified as Jasbir Singh, 38, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The police have booked lineman Suresh Kumar, sub-station attendant Ashwani Kumar and junior engineer Lakhwinder Kumar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kewal Singh, father of the victim. He added that on October 6, the accused called his son to restore the power supply in Salem Tabri.

He added that the accused did not snap the power supply from the sub-station. As his son held the wire, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 304-A and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on to arrest them.

