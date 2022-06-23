Employees’ union stages protest as Ludhiana MC chief gives meeting a ‘miss’

High drama was witnessed in the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-D office on Thursday after the MC employees’ union— Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee— staged a protest over the absence of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal in the office, despite allegedly calling a meeting with the union representatives.

The union members, led by chairperson Vijay Danav, rued that they have been struggling with their long-pending demands, including regularisation of contractual employees, but the authorities have been allegedly ignoring them.

Danav said they had already announced to raise an agitation against the MC and the state government outside the MC’s Zone-A office on Friday, and the MC commissioner had called a meeting on Thursday to listen to their grievances, but she failed to show up. He added that they will raise the agitation to a next level, if the authorities failed to fulfil their demands even after the protest to be held on Friday.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon intervened in the matter and pacified the protesters, stating that the MC chief had to leave for some important meeting due to which she could not attend the meeting with the employees’ union.

