Enforcement Directorate initiated probe into case despite apex court’s stay, Punjab MLA Khaira tells HC

Bholath (Punjab) MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a probe against him in the 2015 drug seizure case even as the Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings in his favour in the matter
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid at the MLA’s properties on March 9. (HT File)

Bholath (Punjab) MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a probe against him in the 2015 drug seizure case even as the Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings in his favour in the matter.

Questioning timing of the ED raids on his properties, the legislator responded to the agency’s affidavit in the high court that 4.86 crore was deposited in his bank accounts in 12 years while his declared income was only 99 lakh.

The agency had also submitted that as money laundering is a standalone offence it can continue with the probe despite the apex court staying criminal proceedings against Khaira.

These claims were made by the ED in response to the MLA’s plea against March 9 raids on the properties of Khaira and some people associated with him in connection with a 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case.

Nine persons were convicted in October 2017 in the case with Khaira summoned as “additional accused” through same order, a decision subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court.

He alleged the ED was indulging in a political witch-hunt and it chose to launch probe when he was vocally criticising the central government over the farm laws. No cash was recovered in raids and he could explain every transaction made as not a single penny was unaccounted for, he said.

He admitted to making some calls to police officers about Gurdev Singh, a convict in the 2015 drug trafficking case as he belonged to his constituency.

“If the SC orders are allowed to be violated with impunity, it would spell a death knell for the citizens of this country. .... The court should take a stern view of the matter and deal with all excesses and illegalities committed by the ED,” he added.

The matter was adjourned to April 20.

