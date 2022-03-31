Enforcement directorate searches Ludhiana-based paper firm over FEMA violations
: The enforcement directorate has conducted searches on seven premises of a Ludhiana-based private paper firm for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
The ED officials seized documents and digital devices of Saber Paper Limited and a group of companies during the searches on Wednesday.
It has been suspected that the company has made alleged investments to the tune of ₹100 crores in foreign countries, including Switzerland, ED officials said.
The financial investigation agency is also probing some alleged discrepancies by the company in connection with non-compliance of the Reserve Bank of India guidelines related to the foreign exchange.
The ED officials claimed that several big loans of the company were declared non-performing assets by the many banks, whereas some cases against the company are pending with the National Company Law Tribunal too.
“It has been also learnt that the banks also wrote to the central bureau of investigation against the company for their NPA,” the ED officials said, adding that the company may have made investments in foreign loans.
-
Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division's various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
-
CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'the district with the lowest literacy rate' across the state from Shravasti, School Chalo Abhiyan, on April 4. The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development. The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
-
Strict action against protesting MSRTC workers who haven’t resumed duties till March 31
The state government is all set to take strict action against the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers who haven't resumed duties till Thursday, March 31, as per the ultimatum issued earlier by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Since the past over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government.
-
Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday.
-
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
