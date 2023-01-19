English poetry book “Facade” penned by Ludhiana girl released

An English poetry book “Facade” penned by a 17-year-old girl, Sukhmani Brar, was released in the presence of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University SP Singh and Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill at Circuit House here on Thursday.

The DC appreciated Sukhmani’s parents for motivating and encouraging her to express her thoughts through books. She said the book will leave an indelible imprint on the minds of the people about inner voices. She added that Sukhmani will encourage other youths towards literature.

Congratulating Sukhmani for penning her second book after “Lost in the Night Sky”, the police chief urged other parents to also motivate children to channelise their energy in the right direction.