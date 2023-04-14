Jind teacher booked for sending obscene messages to girl student

An English teacher of a private school in Jind was booked for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a Class-12 girl student. The student, aged 17, said the teacher had sent her the objectionable messages on April 8 following which she had complained to the principal but no action was taken. She alleged that the principal advised her to stay mum, following which she approached the police. While the teacher has been booked under POCSO Act, the principal has also been booked for criminal intimidation. A hunt is on for the duo, the principal said. HTC

Other stories in brief:

Man, who tortured 3 teens on suspicion of theft, identified

Rohtak The child welfare committee (CWC) has identified the man who had allegedly thrashed three teenagers in Bhiwani on suspicion of their role in a theft. The man had also made a video of the incident, which subsequently went viral on social media. Bhiwani Industrial area SHO Sunil Kumar said the accused, Narendra, a resident of Dhanana village, had held the teens hostage for 12 hours, tonsuring them and forcing them to work in a dog farm for two hours to mount pressure on them to take blame for the theft. The incident had taken place in March. The SHO added that two of the teens have been sent to civil hospital, and the FIR will be lodged based on the children’s statements. HTC

4 held for stealing oil from tankers in Panipat

Karnal Four people have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from the tankers deputed in the oil supply of IOC’s Panipat refinery. Police have recovered a tanker, 800 litre oil, 10 drums and pipes from their possession. The accused have been identified as Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Shahjahanpur, Karnal, Mainpal, a resident of Dadlana of Panipat, Manoj, a resident of Kairana of Uttar Pradesh, and Vakil Paswan of Darbhanga of Bihar. They have been booked under Section 420, 407, 379, 120B of the Indian Penal Code. HTC

Man held for killing uncle in Karnal

Karnal Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his uncle following an argument over land dispute in Umarpur village of the district. The accused has been identified as Suraj Kumar alias Bintu, a resident of Gurugram. The victim, identified as Rameshwar Singh, had gone out to get medicines on April 10 evening when he was allegedly killed.

Action recommended against 5 officials for dereliction of duty

Karnal Taking a note of dereliction of duty, Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta has recommended action against five officials of Kurukshetra for remaining absent from the monthly meeting of district public relations and grievances redressal committee.

Ambala STF nabs two with 7 pistols, ammunition

Ambala The Ambala Unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested two local criminals with seven illegal pistols and four live cartridges, officials said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Prince alias Pampa and Nitin alias Pompi, both residents of Cantonment. They will be presented before a court on Friday, the STF said in a statement.

SIT in immigration frauds reconstituted

Ambala Home minister Anil Vij on Thursday reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) to probe immigration fraud cases being registered in the state. He has made Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj is the head of the team, including Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and Kaithal SP Abhishek Jorwal. Earlier, IG Bharti Arora was leading the team, who took premature retirement last year. She was also awarded by the minister for taking over the probe in 450 cases and recovering hefty amount from the fraudsters.