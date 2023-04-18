Spice of Life: Enjoy the little things, savour bliss within

As I sat reading a book in my favourite spot at home, I came across a thought that living means such simple things as seeing trees, hearing birds sing and saying ‘hello’ to people. Profound, and sums up almost everything that one needs to know. Also, I have a couple of gifted items that have a similar short quote printed on them: Enjoy the little things. And per chance, whilst in my routine, I happen to come across those pieces’ print usually when most needed.

The little things are countless, but we do need to develop an eye for the same. (HT File)

These little things are countless, but we do need to develop an eye for the same, for our minds are not always present with our physical presence; mentally we are either re-living our past(s) or worrying for the future. Pause, hold a second, smell the roses, take an afternoon nap, light a candle, tap your foot to the song on FM, hug a loved one… They say now that the glass is neither half empty nor half full, actually it is refillable. So, rejoice!

Life will never be perfect, though striving for perfection is okay (and desirable). Then why not occasionally steal moments of bliss. Or let me correct that: Why not make bliss our permanent state of being? A friend recently hummed the song to me, ‘Kabhi kisi ko mukkammal jahaan nahin milta, kahin zameen toh kahin aasmaan nahin milta’. There will always be unfinished business, half-said good-byes, needs for closure etc. Let it be. Such lists don’t mean that we can’t enjoy the party that life can be. Yes, they are bound to keep raising their heads like a sinister snake; so, it’s imperative that we take adequate steps to counter them, too. However, don’t let them occupy your life-space larger than required. They won’t even pay you any rent! It will do to accept them and make efforts to eliminate or change them, and side-by-side, though it sounds contradictory, enjoy.

My mother tells me, how she would love blowing flower petals as a kid, my father reminisces playing with old dumped tyres and using tree branches as sticks to rotate those tyres. As children, we are naturally adept at relishing and cherishing anything and everything. So, let us retain that child-like spirit with the aid of these pointers:

Smile, is the universal language of love; use it abundantly. A smiling face is always beautiful and attractive, no matter what. Smiling ensures a pleasant feeling both for the giver and the receiver, so bestow it lavishly. Additionally, love life. No matter is huge enough to justify gloom. Melancholy anyway hampers the problem-solving ability, so make continuous attempts at being joyous and cheerful.

Secondly, don’t be afraid of ‘not knowing’; for any ‘knowing’ will always begin with ‘not knowing’. Retain a child’s curiosity, both for the world within and world without. Awareness of one’s inner being is the feat of few awakened ones. Keep making efforts in that direction.

Third, accept that you did and will make mistakes. But has anyone ever grown or developed without at least a few of them? Guilt trips suck our energy and enthusiasm; so, march on confidently, you never intended wrong.

Fourth, admire sunsets, sunrises, warm water, and company of precious ones. It actually works wonders to live as if it were the last day of your life: Then, would you stress over your pending chores or instead stroke your pet lovingly (maybe otherwise done only weekly)? It’s within us, the capacity to elevate the secretion of happiness hormones (serotonin, endorphins, oxytocin and dopamine), so why look elsewhere? reemaban@gmail.com

(The writer is a Jagadhri-based freelance contributor.)

