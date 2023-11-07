Enraged over 23,000 bill, youths assault 18-year-old waiter at Panchkula club

A group of youths assaulted an 18-year-old waiter and dragged him with their car after being asked to pay a food and liquor bill worth ₹23,000 at Posh Cafe and Club, Sector 20, in the wee hours of Sunday. Jaiyant was admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. (iStock)

The victim, Jaiyant, lives in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula. As per his statement to police, customers are allowed inside the club, located on the second floor, only after entry in register.

Around 4.30 am on Sunday, he approached table number 7 to ask the customers to settle the bill of ₹23,000 for two Red Label whiskey bottles and food that they had ordered. The table was occupied by Aasim, Sumit, Guri and three females.

After checking the bill, the group got enraged, and started hurling abuses and assaulting him. Hearing the commotion, other staff members as well as bouncers stepped in and they all went to the ground floor.

Jaiyant then walked to Aasim’s car for payment of bill, but the latter rolled up the window.

Even as Jaiyant’s hand got stuck in the window, Aasim drove off, dragging the teenager along for around 100 metres, before he managed to free himself and fell on the road.

Jaiyant was admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6. A case under Sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the absconding youths. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace and nab the accused.

