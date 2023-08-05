Protesters block Sidhra-Nagrota bypass over death of newly-wed woman

Enraged over death of a newly-wed woman, scores of men and women, including parents and relatives of the deceased, blocked Sidhra-Nagrota bypass for over an hour on Friday.

Demanding capital punishment to the in-laws of the deceased, protesters burnt tyres on the highway and tried to set ablaze the house of the woman’s in-laws.

However, a strong posse of policemen led by SP Rural Rahul Charak and civil administration officials pacified the protesters.

The woman died under mysterious circumstances at the house of her in-laws in Sidhra on Thursday. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

On Friday, protesters assembled at Sidhra where they blocked the road and tried to set ablaze the house of her in-laws.

The traffic movement on the highway that connects Sidhra with Nagrota and further leads to Srinagar came to a grinding halt.

SP Rural, Rahul Charak said, “After efforts we pacified the protesters. The body of the deceased was cremated later in the afternoon.”

The officer also informed that the police have now registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against her husband and his parents.

“While her husband has been arrested, his parents are hospitalised. We are thoroughly investigating the case and the law will take its own course,” he said.

A board of doctors had performed a post-mortem on the deceased at the GMC Hospital on Thursday and the report was awaited.

