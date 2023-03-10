Enrolment in full swing; over 8k students join government schools in Ludhiana

District government school teachers installed booths outside the schools and visited various parts of the city on Friday with the aim to achieve the target to enrol as many as 11,111 students through a mega enrolment drive.

A district education officer during the enrolment in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

According to the official number, the district enrolled over 8,900 students till 7.30 pm amid the glitches in the education department’s portal which delayed the enrolments during the evening hours. Each district was given a target to enrol the students who are either out of school or studying at private schools by creating awareness among the parents and students.

Over 1,500 upper primary and primary schools of the district participated in the drive which continued from 8 am to 8 pm under the theme of “one teacher one enrolment”. The state-level target of 1,00,000 enrolments was divided among the districts as per the teacher’s strength.

District education officer (DEO Secondary) Harjit Singh said at the booths parents and students were apprised about the facilities available at the government schools. He added that along with fulfilling the set target for the day, the schools will continue with the enrolments in the coming days. He said that real-time data was updated at the e-Punjab portal which faced problems due to heavy traffic.

A government school principal Davinder Singh Chhina added that stalls exhibiting books and artworks were also organised to attract the students.

Classes take a hit amid the drive

As the enrolment drive was held amid the ongoing exams of the board and non-board classes, the classroom level was affected as the teachers were charged with the task to visit the different areas to complete the target.

At a number of schools, the classes of Class 10 could not be held at full capacity as the teachers remained busy with the drive. A teacher requesting anonymity added that as the students will be sitting in the final examination prior arrangements should be made to conduct the classes without any disturbance.

Class 12 exam rescheduled on March 24

English exam under the Punjab School Education Board which was cancelled on February 24, minutes before the scheduled time after it was leaked has been rescheduled on March 24. While the exam of Gurmat Sangeet scheduled on March 24 has been postponed to April 24.

Final deadline for SOE extended

The last date for registration for the entrance exam for the schools under the School of Eminence (SEO) scheme has been extended till March 15, the exam is scheduled to be held on March 19. The drive to induct students in all 117 schools out of which 16 are in Ludhiana had been started from February 21 onwards and an online portal was launched for registration. Selected schools that have students of Class 6 to 12 will focus on providing a better educational atmosphere to the students of Class 9 to 12, the rest of the classes will be discontinued gradually, one class per year.

