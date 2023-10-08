Ensure all flood-hit families get free LPG, ration: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the food and civil supplies department officials to ensure the effective implementation of free LPG and ration scheme launched by the state government to provide relief to disaster-hit families.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla on Sunday honouring the victorious team, IAS-XI. (Photo:X)

He issued the directions while chairing the 173rd meeting of the board of directors of Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited late on Saturday.

Sukhu said the scheme was launched in the fallout of unprecedented floods, landslides and cloudbursts in the state during the monsoon.

As per the IMD data, a total of 52 cloudburst incidents were reported in the state this season, 45 in July alone and seven in August. Kullu was battered by a maximum of 26 incidents of cloudbursts. Besides, 168 landslides and 72 flash floods were also reported. As many as 304 people died in the natural calamities, including 114 in landslides, 19 in flash floods and 14 in cloudburst incidents.

“The beneficiaries of the scheme have started availing benefit and there is need to monitor the implementation of scheme,” he said.

Sukhu said that the affected families were being provided an LPG Cylinder, pressure regulator, hot plate and safety pipe, with the state government covering all expenses

To ensure that the affected families have access to nutritious food, the state government is providing free ration that includes 20 kg wheat flour, 15 kg rice, three kg pulses, one litre mustard oil, one litre soya refined oil, one kg double fortified salt and two kg sugar. The free ration will be provided till March 31, 2024, Sukhu added.

‘Sports brings discipline, focus in life‘

Sukhu attended a T20 cricket match between IAS-XI and IPS-XI at Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in Shimla on Sunday. IAS-XI won the tournament and was honoured by the chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that youngsters should engage actively in sports as it teaches valuable life lessons.

“Sports brings discipline and focus in our life, besides making us physical fit and healthier,” he said, adding that games are helpful in relieving stress of busy life and keep one away from drugs.

Sukhu said that the government is committed to bolstering sports culture in the state and emphasized the remarkable achievements of athletes from Himachal Pradesh who are consistently bringing laurels to the State through their outstanding performances in various sports at the national and international levels.

