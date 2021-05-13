Ensure PGIMER functions smoothly, efficiently: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday exhorted both the states of Haryana and Punjab, and the union territory of Chandigarh, to ensure that the functioning of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) remains efficient and smooth.

The remarks from the high court came in the backdrop of Punjab refusing oxygen supply to the hospital, and Chandigarh and PGIMER indulging in a verbal duel, last week.

“..we may add here that all the states being aware of the critical care PGIMER, Chandigarh, is providing, keeping in view its advanced medical expertise, they may cooperate in every respect in order to ensure that its functioning remains smooth and efficient,” the high court observed during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea in which the court is seized of Covid management issue in the two states and Chandigarh.

As the hearing resumed amicus curiae, the issue of scarcity of oxygen was flagged, that there was a need for more ventilators at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), which had only six functional, the court was told.

The UT administration had told the court that a common command centre had been established to fight Covid-19 in the tricity for better coordination. The court was also apprised that the Centre had been requested to grant 5 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen for PGIMER, which would be processed expeditiously.

HC has now directed that the Centre may examine the possibility of providing more ventilators to GMSH-16, adding that the facility is centrally-located and is approached first in an emergency.

As regards the need for supporting staff, the issue may be examined by the health secretary, the court said. The court also emphasised on the need to check exorbitant rates being charged by private ambulance service providers.