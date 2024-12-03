Ensure prompt resolution of public grievances: Haryana health minister

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday directed officers across all departments to ensure the timely delivery of public welfare schemes and facilities. She said that public grievances must be addressed promptly to ensure the benefits of good governance policies effectively reach the common man. Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday directed officers across all departments to ensure the timely delivery of public welfare schemes and facilities. She said that public grievances must be addressed promptly to ensure the benefits of good governance policies effectively reach the common man. (HT File)

Rao, who is also medical education and research, and AYUSH minister, was chairing the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee in Palwal, where 12 complaints were reviewed. Of these, eight were resolved during the meeting.

Rao instructed officials to prioritise cases related to the non-generation of pensions, ensuring no negligence in processing pensions for eligible individuals. She also called for swift action to address issues of dilapidated roads and garbage accumulation raised by attendees at the meeting.