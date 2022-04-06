Ensure quality of drinking water supplied: Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa to officials

: In a bid to provide potable water to all rural households in the state, Punjab water supply and sanitation minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Tuesday directed the department officials to ensure quality of water supplied under ongoing projects and make arrangements to meet drinking water shortage during summer season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairing a meeting of the department here, Jimpa asked officials to ensure timely cleaning of water supply tanks to avoid the threat of water contamination, besides directing them to work in tandem with local legislators while preparing and executing the projects of the department.

The minister also reviewed the preparedness of the department to meet higher demand of drinking water during the summer season and directed the department to arrange spare pumping machinery to deal with the shortage of potable water supply during that period.

“The rural people should be made aware of the scarcity of water and initiatives should also be taken to save the precious natural resource,” he added.

Principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, Jaspreet Talwar apprised the minister about the key activities, initiatives and ongoing projects of the department in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that all the projects will be executed on time in a transparent manner while maintaining quality. Chief engineers, superintendent engineers, senior adviser (water quality) and other officials also attended the meeting.