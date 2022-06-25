Ensure transparent election to managing panels of co-op societies: SAD MLA to Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue of malpractices in the election of managing committees of milk and agricultural cooperative societies.

He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is sincerely thinking about reforms, then they should end political influence in these societies and bring forward people associated with these sectors.

He said that in the recent past, the administrative elections of milk and cooperative agricultural societies have been dominated by political adventurists rather than those associated with the profession due to which the benefits are not reaching farmers, particularly dairy farmers.

Ayali said the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the issue of bringing change in politics, but nothing is visible at the ground level.

He demanded that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ensure that the elections of the managing committees of co-operative societies be organised in a transparent manner, free from political interference.

