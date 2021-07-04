Ensuring 8-hour power supply to farmers: PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Sunday said it was ensuring eight-hour power supply to agriculture tubewells for paddy sowing in spite of steep increase in demand across domestic sector.

In a statement, chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the corporation A Venu Prasad said the PSPCL’s priority was to fulfil the requirements for the agri sector in view of ongoing paddy season and farmers across the state are being provided minimum of eight hours of uninterrupted power supply.

Citing data of electricity time supplied to agriculture operations on Saturday, Prasad said that average supply hours for border zone comprising Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran was 12.4 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts of the north zone received an average 10.3 hours of supply.

“Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Rupnagar and Mohali districts that constitute the south zone got an average of 9.6 hours of supply during the same period,” a PSPCL spokesperson said. Areas of Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar and Ferozepur got 8.9 hours of supply. Overall, the average power supply hours to the agri sector on the same day turns out to be 9.8 hours, the spokesperson added.

Power to be restored to industry

Prasad said industrial units, except those dealing in essential services, will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity from Monday. Units dealing in essential services, including poultry, rice shellers, telecom and call centres have been exempted from these restrictions and are allowed to operate fully.

“The power supply is satisfactory despite a fault in the second unit of the TSPCL, which is being rectified,” he said.