Entrepreneur Tawheeda Akthar is the wind beneath the wings of unskilled Kashmiri women
chandigarh news

Entrepreneur Tawheeda Akthar is the wind beneath the wings of unskilled Kashmiri women

Emblems of Empowerment: Braving all odds, Tawheeda Akthar, the daughter of a labourer, went on to become a successful entrepreneur and now trains unskilled women from a humble background in sewing and mehandi art
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Kashmiri entrepreneur Tawheeda Akthar has empowered several unskilled women at her boutique and training centre. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Mir Ehsan

Armed with a sewing machine, Tawheeda Akthar, who grew up in abject poverty, went on to become a successful entrepreneur. Now, she is the wind beneath several unskilled women’s wings.

With her father doing menial jobs for a living, money was always tight in the Akthar household, so much so that she could only study till Class 12. However, she had a burning desire to do something for her family and siblings. “My father was a labourer and couldn’t afford to educate me. However, I refused to sit idle at home and enrolled myself at the Bemina Industrial Training Institute (ITI) where I learnt how to sew and stitch clothes. I worked hard and graduated at the top of my class, which gave me the confidence to do new things in life,” says the 30-year-old.

However, her journey was not smooth sailing, “At times, I did not even have enough money to cover the bus fare. However, the tough times only motivated me to work harder to fulfill my dream of giving my siblings a decent education.”

RELATED STORIES

Won her first sewing machine

Akthar has three elder brothers and a younger sister. Her first break came when she participated in a competition organised by the Zainab Institute, Maisuma. “I won the contest and received a brand new sewing machine as the prize, which changed my life. I honed my skills on the machine and started earning well.”

Akthar set up a small boutique, which is now a successful venture, which provides employment to around 12 women. However, just earning well for herself and her family was not enough, and she decided to empower women who came from a humble background and opened a training centre at Lawaypora.

Has trained 1,150 girls

“There are 12 workers in my boutique. I teach them sewing and mehandi art. I have trained more than 1,150 girls and charge a meagre sum from them. I do not charge anything from those who are very poor or orphans,” says Akthar, who also runs a society, Shining Star, through which she provides free training to women at her boutique or at the ITI. “Recently, I arranged a three-month free fashion designing course for 80 girls and a one-year ITI course for 15 girls and three boys.”

Akthar’s inspiration is her maternal uncle, Nazir Ahmad Rather, who always encouraged her. “After sewing, I learnt embroidery work, knitting and aari work. I always tell my students that learning a skill will help them be gainfully employed, which will boost their confidence and make their lives more comfortable.”

