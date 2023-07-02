EO, AO exams witness lowly 30% attendance: Ludhiana

The Enforcement officer (EO), accounts officer (AO) and assistant provident fund officer exams conducted at 42 centres in the city by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday, witnessed an attendance of around 30 percent of candidates.

As many as 2,992 candidates appeared in the morning shift while a total of 3,149 candidates appeared in the afternoon shift. A total of 13,006 candidates had registered for the enforcement officer and accounts officer exams which was conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while 13,632 candidates had registered for the assistant provident fund officer exam conducted in afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Students from far-flung areas of Punjab and neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi had appeared in the exam.

Amandeep Singh, a Delhi resident, who appeared at his centre at Khalsa College for Girls near Ghumar Mandi said, “I came to the city a night before and stayed at one of my relatives’ place.” Singh who completed his masters in English Literature in 2017, added that while the exam had 120 questions similar to the civil services exam, there are a significant number of questions related to commerce subjects.

Appearing at his centre at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Hisar resident Sumit Kumar said he could not get his expected centre since he had filled out his form on the last date. Kumar, a bank employee, added that he completed his bachelor’s in science and is hoping to land a government job for a better future.

A separate centre was created for candidates with special abilities at the Government College for Girls. Other exam centres include Satish Chandra Dhawan College, Arya College, SDP College for Women, Nankana Sahib Public School, RS Model Senior Secondary School Shastri Nagar, Gujranwala Khalsa College and Police DAV School among others.

The authorities ensured strict security arrangements at the centres. Sharing the details, assistant commissioner (general) Upinderjeet Kaur Brar said, “No untoward incident was reported and the exams were conducted peacefully.”

