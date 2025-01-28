Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Er Rashid invited as guest of honour at India Visionary Leaders Summit

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 28, 2025 08:00 AM IST

The India Visionary Leaders Summit 2025 brings together influential leaders, policymakers and innovators from diverse fields to discuss transformative ideas and celebrate outstanding contributions to society

Incarcerated Member of Parliament Er Rashid, representing the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, has been invited as the guest of honour at the India Visionary Leaders Summit 2025.

Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)
Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) supremo Er Rashid has been selected for the Ratan Tata National Icon Award 2025.

“The invitation, extended by Dr Rajat Shrivastava, founder of the Delhi Today Group, recognises Er Rashid’s “remarkable contributions to society” and his alignment with the summit’s mission of fostering transformative leadership,” AIP chief spokesman said in a statement adding that this is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and a testament to Er Rashid’s tireless efforts in championing the rights of the downtrodden and marginalised. “Despite his incarceration, his leadership and commitment to public welfare continue to inspire people across the country.”

The India Visionary Leaders Summit 2025 brings together influential leaders, policymakers and innovators from diverse fields to discuss transformative ideas and celebrate outstanding contributions to society. The Ratan Tata National Icon Award 2025 is one of the highlights of the summit, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and societal impact.

The event will take place on February 10 at the Constitution Club of India, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.

“The recognition of Er Rashid underscores his enduring legacy as a people’s representative who has consistently raised the concerns of the common man both inside and outside Parliament,” the spokesman said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On