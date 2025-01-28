Er Rashid invited as guest of honour at India Visionary Leaders Summit

Incarcerated Member of Parliament Er Rashid, representing the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, has been invited as the guest of honour at the India Visionary Leaders Summit 2025. Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) supremo Er Rashid has been selected for the Ratan Tata National Icon Award 2025.

“The invitation, extended by Dr Rajat Shrivastava, founder of the Delhi Today Group, recognises Er Rashid’s “remarkable contributions to society” and his alignment with the summit’s mission of fostering transformative leadership,” AIP chief spokesman said in a statement adding that this is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and a testament to Er Rashid’s tireless efforts in championing the rights of the downtrodden and marginalised. “Despite his incarceration, his leadership and commitment to public welfare continue to inspire people across the country.”

The India Visionary Leaders Summit 2025 brings together influential leaders, policymakers and innovators from diverse fields to discuss transformative ideas and celebrate outstanding contributions to society. The Ratan Tata National Icon Award 2025 is one of the highlights of the summit, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and societal impact.

The event will take place on February 10 at the Constitution Club of India, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.

“The recognition of Er Rashid underscores his enduring legacy as a people’s representative who has consistently raised the concerns of the common man both inside and outside Parliament,” the spokesman said.