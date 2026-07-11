Er Rashid to observe hunger strike on July 13

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid will observe a token hunger strike on July 13 in honour of 1931 martyrs, AIP said on Friday. Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

Awami Ittehaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid will observe the hunger strike as a mark of respect to the martyrs and in protest against what the party described as the continued disregard shown by both the Union and the Jammu & Kashmir government towards their legacy. “The sacrifice of the July 13, 1931, martyrs occupies a defining place in the political history of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said the 22 martyrs laid down their lives while raising their voice against autocratic rule and demanding justice, civil liberties, representative governance and democratic rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Their supreme sacrifice became a turning point in the region’s political awakening and inspired the struggle for constitutional and democratic rights.”

“The token hunger strike by Er Rashid is intended to remind people that history cannot be erased or rewritten through administrative decisions,” Nabi said.

The AIP spokesperson said the party believes that historical events should be remembered with respect and that no government can erase or rewrite the sacrifices that shaped the democratic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.