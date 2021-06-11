Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / E-rickshaw driver, son held with 1.3kg heroin in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

E-rickshaw driver, son held with 1.3kg heroin in Ludhiana

The STF incharge said that the son was unemployed and a drug addict; he indulged in drug business to finance his addiction while his father helped him in peddling, the cop added.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The accused in the STF custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The special task force’s (STF’s) Ludhiana unit has arrested an e-rickshaw driver and his son for drug peddling and recovered 1.33kg heroin and 1.52 lakh drug money from their possession.

According to STF officials, the recovered heroin could cost 6.65 crore in the international market.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, 64, of Dashmesh Colony on Noorwala Road, Jodhewal, and his son Joga Singh, 27.

Ludhiana STF incharge inspector Harbans Singh said they arrested the accused from the vicinity of their house following a tip-off on Wednesday. They were going to deliver the consignment, he added.

The STF incharge said that Joga was unemployed and a drug addict. “He indulged in drug business to finance his addiction. Balwinder Singh used to help him in peddling,” he added.

The accused are engaged in the drug trade for the past three years. The father-son duo also confessed that they used to procure the contraband from a man in Delhi.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF’s Mohali station.

The accused were produced in a court on Thursday, from where they were taken into two-day STF custody for questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP