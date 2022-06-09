Ludhiana | ESIC launches Yoga Fortnight for industrial workers

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the guidelines of the ministry of labour and employment, Government of India, is celebrating Yoga Fortnight from June 7 to June 21, the International Yoga Day.

With this year’s International Yoga Day theme— Yoga for humanity, ESIC is promoting yoga among the workers.

In this 15-day programme, special yoga camps will be organised daily in the sub-regional office, Ludhiana, and yoga sessions will also be held for workers and their dependents in various industrial clusters of the city.

Minister for labour and employment, environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav had virtually launched the programme on June 7 across all locations of ESIC from New Delhi.

Sunil Kumar Yadav, deputy director (in-charge), along with officers and staff of sub-regional office, ESIC, Ludhiana, participated in the programme and practised yoga.