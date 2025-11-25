Estate office razes 32 illegal structures at Chandigarh Club

The Chandigarh Estate Office conducted a major demolition drive on Monday at the Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, to remove unauthorised constructions and ensure strict adherence to building regulations. The operation commenced at 6 am and continued till late evening, during which excavators removed over two and a half dozen (around 32) illegal structures. The razed structures erected by the caterers, who had sub-leased a portion of the premises from the club. (HT Photo)

These structures, including a shed, kitchen, and banquet hall, were spread across an area of 70,000 square feet (about 1.6 acres) of the club premises.

The illegal constructions targeted, mainly a kitchen and banquet hall, were erected by M/s Commando Caterers Pvt Ltd, which had sub-leased a portion of the premises from the club. The temporary structures were razed by excavators hours after an event was organised at the club on Sunday night.

The demolition drive followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s refusal two days prior to entertain a writ petition filed by Commando Caterers against the Chandigarh Administration’s order dated November 14 directing the removal and dismantling of the building violations. The oldest club in Sector 1, functioning since 1957 on a 8.5-acre lease from the UT administration, serves approximately 7,200 members, who include prominent regional advocates, businessmen, bureaucrats, and politicians.

Commercial kitchen among violations

A senior UT official confirmed that the caterer was found in gross violation of building bylaws, having set up a store and base kitchen that were being used for extensive commercial purposes. This demolition follows a previous drive conducted by the UT Estate Office at the club in September this year. Commenting on the action, Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner–cum–Estate Officer, UT Chandigarh, stated that the Chandigarh Administration remains firmly committed to maintaining the planned character of the city. He emphasised that all violations of building bylaws will be dealt with strictly as per law and reiterated that unauthorised constructions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Coordinated efforts of multiple depts involved

The drive was executed through a highly coordinated effort involving multiple departments. Adequate police arrangements, including the deployment of woman constables, were ensured by the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) to maintain law and order, with the DSP concerned present at the site throughout the operation. Technical supervision was arranged by the UT chief engineer through SDOs and junior engineers, along with a team of labourers and machinery. Water and electricity connections to the site were disconnected in advance. The chief fire officer, Sector 17, deployed one fire tender as a precautionary measure.

The SDM (Centre), supported by executive magistrates, ensured effective law-and-order oversight. The Estate Office enforcement wing, including the tehsildar (enforcement), SDOs, inspectorial staff, labour teams, trucks and demolition machinery, such as excavators, carried out the demolition under the supervision of the designated Nodal Officer who ensured proper identification of structures to be removed. Civil defence volunteers assisted in ground operations, and the health department, Sector 16, deployed doctors and two ambulances to address any medical contingencies.