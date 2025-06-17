E-TRANS 2025 WORKSHOP: Technology, digitisation driving Haryana’s transport sector forward – Vij

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Monday said that to reduce road accidents the state government is focusing on education, enforcement, engineering, environment and emergency. Anil Vij was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day workshop “e-Trans 2025” organised by the Union ministry of road transport and highways and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Participants from the Union ministry of road transport and highways, along with representatives from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi and Chandigarh are attending this workshop.

Addressing the issue of road accidents, Vij underlined the need to leverage technology to reduce accidents and save precious lives. He noted that the increase in vehicle traffic over the past two decades has led to a worrying rise in road accidents. Vij said that more than 10 lakh road accidents occurred across the country between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2025, with over 23,000 accidents reported in Haryana during the same period.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Union ministry of road transport and highways V Umashankar, stated that the target is to reduce road accidents by 50% by 2030. This objective can be achieved through the effective use of data and new technology, he said, adding several new initiatives and positive changes have been implemented in the country’s transport sector, benefiting citizens significantly.

Umashankar said a large number of services have been made faceless, which has simplified processes for people, saving both time and money.

He said to improve the traffic system, the central government provides grants to establish state-of-the-art driving training centers in districts across the country. He appealed to the states to maximise the use of these grants and open such centers at the district level.

Emphasising the importance of technology and data, he said these tools are essential to simplify people’s lives and eliminate corruption.