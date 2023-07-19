Flood threat looms over 3 border districts as water released in Ujh river

People living near the banks of the Ujh and Ravi rivers and low-lying areas in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts were evacuated to safer places on Wednesday after 2.60 lakh cusecs were released in the Ujh.

Around 2.8 lakh cusecs of water has been released in the Ujh river in Jammu posing threat to three Punjab districts. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ujh river comes from Jammu and after crossing Pathankot, merges into the Ravi in Makora Patan of Gurdaspur district. As a result of the heavy rains in hilly areas, 2.60 lakh cusecs water was released in the Ujh river, Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said.

The administration also evacuated people living near low-lying areas and on the banks of the Ravi river, he said, adding that a holiday was declared in some schools. The administrations of three border districts—Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar—on Wednesday issued advisories asking people living near Ujh and Ravi rivers to stay alert after 2.8 lakh cusecs of water was released due to heavy rain in hilly areas.

According to deputy commissioner (DC) Pathankot, Harbir Singh, around 2.8 lakh cusecs of water has been released in the Ujh river in Jammu. The small river merges into the Ravi River at Makora Patan village in Gurdaspur district after crossing Pathankot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Pathankot, the Ujh water entered in Pathankot district’s Bamiyal town, and Samrala and Danwal village. Some government buildings and schools have been submerged in the river water in the town and the two villages. Besides, the water has submerged the area falling under the Border Security Force (BSF)’s Khudaipur, Yedpur, Bamiyal and old Bamiyal posts on the India-Pakistan border.

The DC along with Pathannot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh visited the Bamiyal area and took stock of the situation. “We have evacuated around 100 people and over 450 animals living in the low laying area of Ujh river. Though the level of the water has started receding, but we are still on alert as there are reports of heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. More water is likely to come in the river,” the DC said. He said they have already made announcements using gurdwaras asking people living in the low lying area to reach to the administration’s flood relief camps. “Our teams are working round the clock and we have adequate arrangements to deal with any kind of situation,” he added. SSP Khakh said NDRF and army teams have been asked to remain alert in the district. In Pathankot, holidays have been declared in some schools vulnerable to the flood.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NDRF and army teams have been deployed in the district and strict watch is being kept using drones. Aggarwal said the situation was under control and they have evacuated some Gujjar families living along the Ravi River. People have been asked not to go close to Ravi and Ujh rivers, the DC added.

In Amritsar district’s border areas, the district administration has issued an advisory alerting people, using speakers of gurdwaras, that the water level in Ravi may increase. Amritsar DC Amit Talwar said people have been asked not to cross Ravi river and not to take their animals near the river. Water of Ravi has submerged some areas of BSF posts in Amritsar district on the international border. ( With inputs from PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON