Even after 7-months, police failed to catch real killers, says Moose Wala’s mother

Slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur on Sunday said that even seven months after the murder of her son, Punjab police have failed to catch the “real killers”, who were behind the killing.

Greeting people on the new year at Moosa village, she said they have lost everything in 2022. She said that those who killed Moose Wala were not the real killers, the masks should be removed from the faces of the persons, who were behind the murder. “We believe that those who were behind the murder were the real killers, while those who killed him were acting on directions,” she said.

“For the past seven months we are demanding justice, but no one is talking about delivering it. We are tired of telling the names of real killers to the police, again and again, even we have given their names in writing as well. But the state government is mute on this. No real killer has been arrested so far. Until the real killers in Sidhu’s murder are not unmasked the killings in Punjab will not stop,” she said.

“The brutality in which my son was killed still haunts me, its memory always wakes me up at midnight. I can’t sleep without the pills. This wound in our hearts will always give us pain. We have no faith in the police and the government, we only pray to God to punish the real killers in such a manner that they die every day,” she added.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Meanwhile, Punjab police’s special investigation team (SIT) has filed two chargesheets in the court against 31 persons in the FIR registered at Mansa city police station after the singer’s murder. Among those 27 are in police custody or in judicial custody. While four accused Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra are in foreign countries. Sachin and Anmol have been detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya, respectively. Punjab police are following procedure for their extradition. Two shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter at Amritsar.

