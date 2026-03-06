Even dist presidents can reach Rajya Sabha: AICC co-incharges hail Anurag Sharma’s nomination

Congress leaders Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary, co-incharges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday said the decision reflected the Congress leadership’s effort to promote leaders who have risen through the ranks of the organisation. Congress leaders Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary, co-incharges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday said the decision reflected the Congress leadership’s effort to promote leaders who have risen through the ranks of the organisation.

Chetan Chauhan said, “Last time also when the Rajya Sabha issue came up, feedback was taken from everyone — the chief minister, the All India Congress Committee and other leaders. After discussions, a consensus emerged that a person from Himachal Pradesh should be sent to the Rajya Sabha from the state,” Chauhan said.

“Things have evolved now and new faces have to come forward. This is the law of nature — change keeps the world moving. The new generation of leaders which Rahul ji and Kharge ji want to establish is coming to the forefront,” said Vidit Chaudhary.

“It sends a message that even a District Congress Committee president who may not have contested elections can go to the Rajya Sabha if he or she is a dedicated party worker. This opens a new path and new hope for grassroots workers in the Congress party,” he said.

Cong workers’ morale boosted by RS nomination of grassroots leader: Vinay

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Vinay Kumar on Thursday welcomed the nomination of Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma as the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha from the state, saying the decision reflects the Congress leadership’s commitment to promoting grassroots workers.

“Party high command has given preference to a worker from the organisation. Anurag Sharma has come through the ranks of NSUI, Youth Congress and the Seva Dal. He has served the party in different organisational roles and was currently the president of the Kangra District Congress Committee,” Kumar said.

“This decision has raised the morale of every Congress worker. Many people used to think that recognition comes only through government positions and not through organisational work. This is a big example that even by working within the organisation, one can achieve major responsibilities,” he said.

Reacting to remarks made by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, who had expressed disappointment over the decision, Kumar described him as a respected and senior leader of the party.

“Anand Sharma has represented Himachal at a very high level and he is a very senior leader. If he feels this way, I would not like to comment on it,” Kumar said.

“This time importance has been given to youth and to those who have worked within the organisation. We welcome this decision and thank the party leadership for it,” he said.

Kumar also said that all 40 Congress MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh assembly stood united behind the party high command’s decision.