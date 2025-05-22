Evening squall throws life out of gear in tricity

After a sunny day, the weather turned completely on Wednesday evening as a sudden thunderstorm hit the tricity, bringing gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. The storm started around 5:15 pm, with wind speeds reaching up to 70km/h and hailstones as large as 2 cm in diameter. Tree fell on a car in Sector 22-D Chandigarh on Wednesday amid gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Till 8.30pm, 22.6 mm was recorded at India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observatory in Sector 39, Chandigarh, with 19 mm rain being recorded in just 15 minutes in the evening (5.15- 5.30pm).

In view of the inclement weather conditions, the IMD issued a red alert in the evening, the highest of the four-colour warning system.

The storm caused widespread disruptions, with trees uprooted in several areas, including Sectors 22, 34, 35, and 42, causing damage to vehicles and leading to traffic snarls. In Sector 22, a huge tree fell over a moving car, leaving two people injured. The car belonged to the office of the advocate general of Punjab, and a driver and another employee were travelling in it. Traffic on this stretch was disrupted for over 30 minutes after the incident.

In Mohali, there were reports of streetlight poles being toppled and vehicles damaged by falling branches. In many localities, residents said storm-water drains overflowed, posing a hazard to commuters.

According to municipal reports, branches of a large tree collapsed onto parked and moving vehicles in Phases 2, 7 and 8.

Power outages were also seen across the tricity. In Panchkula, sparking from electricity poles was reported in Sectors 25 and 26, leading to power being snapped. The power supply was disconnected around 5pm and was restored three to four hours later in some sectors. Residents in some areas also reported low voltage.

In Mohali, several pockets saw power disruptions for as long as eight hours, leaving residents hassled. Teams from the Power Distribution Company (PSPCL) were deployed immediately to restore service.

In Kharar, Morinda, Majra, and Kurali, power was disrupted after tree branches and hoardings fell on the lines. The restoration work was on at the time of going to print.

In Zirakpur, strong winds brought down trees in Dashmesh Nagar, Krishna Enclave and Jamuna Enclave. The debris on National Highway 21 led to massive traffic snarls during peak hours, forcing commuters to take alternative routes.

Speaking about the sudden change in weather, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The thunderstorm has come from the Himachal Pradesh side. It had rained in places like Shimla, Sirmaur and Una and the same system came over here which is why the winds felt so cold. A weak Western Disturbance (WD) is also active in the region while the recent rise in temperature also strengthened the thunderstorm.” He added that troughs formed over the region due to systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea also played a role in this. The storm later moved eastwards around 7 pm.

He added that chances of rain will continue in the coming days but it is unlikely to be as strong as what was seen on Wednesday. Temperature is likely to stay on the lower side for the next couple of days. A fresh Western Disturbamce will affect the city from May 24 so more rain can be expected next week.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.2°C on Wednesday, 0.5 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, crossed 30°C for the first time this year on Wednesday. It went up from 29.5°C on Tuesday to 31°C on Wednesday, 5.5 degrees above normal. Last year, the minimum temperature had gone up to 31.2°C on May 23. The all-time highest minimum temperature in May was recorded on May 23, 2010, at 32°C.

The high mercury levels and humidity, which went up to 82%, made the day unbearable for the residents. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 40°C and 42°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 30°C and 32°C.

(With inputs from Hillary Victor, Mandeep Narula and Brijender Gaur)